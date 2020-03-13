A day after the NCAA suspended all championship competitions for the rest of the academic calendar, it is now discussing the idea of granting another year of eligibility to spring sport athletes.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee said in a statement that it agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports.

The committee released the following statement:

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

The details on how this would be implemented across college athletics are still unclear.

According to a tweet from Jeff Goodman, a basketball insider for Stadium, the NCAA is also reportedly discussing issues for winter sport student-athletes.

The NCAA also released the following statement regarding the matter:

“The NCAA Board of Governors encourages conferences and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions I, II, and III to consider necessary adjustments to or waivers of rules where appropriate.”