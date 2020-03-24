Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has extended the “Stay at Home” order to include Erie County, according to a press release from Wolf's office.

The order will take effect from Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m. to Monday, April 6 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was made in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Health Department.

Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties were previously issued the “Stay at Home” order on Monday, March 23.

Wolf recommended residents of these counties only leave their homes for tasks necessary to maintain health or retrieving supplies, such as groceries, for one’s home. Travel to care for another individual is also permitted, as well as travel back to one’s permanent residence.

Outdoor activity is permitted under the order only if one maintains social distancing.