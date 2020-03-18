After a previous announcement that Penn State would suspend in-person classes until April 3 due to the coronavirus, the university decided on Wednesday to extend online classes through at least the entire spring semester.

Commencement ceremonies for the spring have been postponed as the university explores other options.

Students will resume their classes online for the rest of the semester, and exams will be administered online, as well. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to remain off campus during this time and stay in their homes.

Residence halls will be closed for the remainder of the semester. Penn State will announce a schedule for when students can move out of their dorms, and students will not be granted swipe access to their dorms until they receive this information as the university encourages social distancing.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a press release. “However, as the world works together to slow the spread of COVID-19, these decisions must be made with public health at the forefront along with the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff, their families, and our local communities.”