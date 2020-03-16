There are 13 new cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There are six more cases Montgomery County, two more in Allegheny, two more in Philadelphia, two more in Monroe and one more in Bucks.

All new patients are either quarantined in their homes or are being treated at a hospital, according to the department.

Pennsylvania now has 76 cases of the virus throughout the commonwealth.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

Montgomery County still has the most cases at 30 total, followed by Philadelphia and Monroe each with eight cases.