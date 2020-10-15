The State College Borough reported a total of 12 violations of its temporary emergency coronavirus ordinance from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, according to a press release Thursday.

However, only one citation was issued by the State College Police Department as a result of these reports.

A total of 70 citations have been issued since the ordinance’s enactment on Aug. 17.

Fines for violations of the ordinance is $300, not including court costs.

The borough enacted the ordinance Aug. 17, which required residents to wear masks and limit social gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.