The Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State will be a beacon of recognition on Thursday night for those working to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 8 p.m., The BJC will light up blue and join a nationwide movement to support medical workers across the country and world, according to a tweet.

The #LightItBlue movement on social media encourages cities and venues across the country to be lit in blue light in support of those working to fight the coronavirus.

The @JordanCenter will #LightItBlue tonight at 8PM in support of all the workers on the frontlines of this pandemic. @penn_state fans everywhere are encouraged to join in showing their support by lighting their homes blue and using the hashtag: #LightItBluePSU. pic.twitter.com/dWqEt1zNtb — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) April 9, 2020

The BJC is one of the numerous places across the state and country participating in the movement, including Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Other notable monuments set to participate include One World Trade Center in New York City, the Space Needle in Seattle and Niagara Falls.

The venue also encouraged Penn State fans to light up their homes in blue and to use the hashtag #LightItBluePSU on social media.