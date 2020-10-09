The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,380 positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the commonwealth total to 169,308 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 1,999,765 negative cases, 8,308 virus-related deaths and currently has an 81% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 3,249 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in 27 cases from Thursday’s data. The county also reported 30,235 negative cases and 12 virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are 734 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth, six of which are in Centre County. No county patients are listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics from the DOH reported Friday.