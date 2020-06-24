Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Deborah Berini — the president of the Hershey Medical Center — opened the press conference.

Berini thanked Wolf, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for their support of a regional health collaborative intended to assist the staff and facilities of Penn State Health.

Wolf, who spoke after Berini, commended Penn State Health for its efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf said the medical center’s work, in addition to Levine’s policies, have helped the commonwealth handle the coronavirus. He added Pennsylvania has maintained a consistent downward track of reported cases longer than most other states in the country.

Additionally, Wolf said Pennsylvania now performs approximately 16,000 coronavirus tests each day and has increased access to contact tracing methods.

Shortly after, Levine announced a new partnership with CVS to further increase virus testing. She said CVS will administer about 50,000 tests as a part of this initiative.

Cynthia Whitener and Alison Enimpah also spoke during the press conference. Whitener is a doctor at Penn State Health and the chief of the infectious diseases division at Hershey Medical. Enimpah is a member of the special pathogens team at the medical center.

Before taking questions, both Wolf and Levine reminded Pennsylvanians to continue social distancing, washing or sanitizing their hands and wearing masks when in public in order to prevent a surge of the coronavirus cases as the commonwealth continues to reopen.