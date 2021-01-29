Penn State Health have revised visitation guidelines that will take effect on Feb. 1, according to a press release.

These guidelines will take effect at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group locations.

Adult inpatients, adult outpatient surgery patients and adult outpatient procedure patients will be allowed one family/support person per stay, according to the press release.

Additionally, pediatric outpatient procedure patients may have two family/support persons per stay.

According to the release, anyone entering the facilities will be screened and required to wear a mask.

For more information on the revised guidelines, visit Penn State Health’s website.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

State College Weis Pharmacy locations to distribute coronavirus vaccine Weis Pharmacy will begin offering coronavirus vaccines at several State College Weis locations.