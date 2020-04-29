Penn State President Eric Barron said that a decision will be made on the potential return to on-campus learning by June 15 — if not earlier — according to a Penn State news release.

Barron said the university remains “optimistic” for a fall return to on-campus learning, but will prioritize the health of its students, faculty and local community members over everything else.

“At this time, the University remains optimistic for a fall return to on-campus learning in line with the latest directives and guidelines from the governor and other government and public health authorities,” Barron said in the release. “As the pandemic unfolds by the hour and day, our top priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and broader community.”

The university established three task forces to establish the necessary infrastructure and procedures to facilitate a potential return to campus.

The first task force is “Public Health and Science Assessment,” which is responsible for making health guidelines decisions per the Center for Disease Control and Governor Tom Wolf's guidelines.

This team is made up of scientists and health experts from across the university and is co-chaired by associate professor of biology Matt Ferrari and professor of health policy and administration Dennis Scanlon.

The second is “Return to Work” meant to facilitate university faculty and staff fully returning to work, while taking into account social distancing measures and additional public health protocols.

Similar to Pennsylvania’s red, yellow, green phasing for returning to work, Penn State will implement a similar phase system for getting their employees back on campus.

This team is comprised of deans, professors and research experts, and it is co-chaired by vice president for Human Resources Lorraine Goffe and associate vice provost for faculty affairs Abby Diehl.

The final task force, “Return to Campus and Community” is specifically focused on on-campus housing, dining, shared facilities and spaces, classrooms and labs, student activities and more, with input from student leaders.

This team is comprised of a representative body of university leaders, faculty experts and staff that will be receiving input from student leaders.

Penn State executive vice president and provost Nick Jones emphasized that a potential return to campus won’t be easy, but said that everyone “will get through this together.”

Jones additionally emphasized the reality that there is not one “one-size-fits-all” approach that makes sense for every campus, institution and college.

“While we wish there was a simple return to normal, there isn’t; however, as we proceed forward we must account for the ever-changing health dynamics at play and consider that a one-size-fits-all approach might not make sense for every program, college and campus across our institution,” Jones said. “The new reality is that [the coronavirus] must be factored into every decision and every aspect of campus life. We'll continue to face this new normal with the same outstanding resilience that our students, faculty and staff have exhibited over the past months. We’ll get through this together.”