Penn State Transportation Services announced changes to its operations due to Governor Tom Wolf's order that closes all non-life-sustaining businesses in the commonwealth due to the coronavirus spread.

The Parking Office and Fleet Operations offices are closed until further notice. Customers with questions should email parking@psu.edu or fleet@psu.edu. Additionally, fleet customers can use their assigned fuel cards at any local fueling station at this time.

Regulations for weekend parking are now in effect for permit holders, meaning all faculty and staff parking permits are valid in their designated areas and all student parking permits are valid in all normally available lots during evening and weekend hours.

Visitors who need to park on campus may park free of charge in the East, HUB-Robeson Center and Nittany parking decks.

Also, Campus Shuttle and Hershey Shuttle services have been suspended.