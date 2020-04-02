With the suspension of in-person classes through at least the spring semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, many students said they have been severely limited in their options to pass the time.

As of Feb. 28, the majority of students have returned to their families where they spend most of their time in their own home.

One thing students mostly miss is the ability to see friends and the freedom to travel places. Isabella Baka misses “hanging out with friends” and “being able to go places” like out to eat.

To keep busy, Baka (freshman- biochemistry) has been able to spend more time with her family.

She has “been watching movies with them [family], playing games, going on walks, and just talking with them more than I was able to when at school.”

Emily Fusco has participated in similar activities with her family.

“I have been spending more quality time with my family,” Fusco (sophomore- biomechanical engineering) said. “We have been playing board games and building puzzles to keep busy. My sister and I will sometimes go on a bike ride too.”

Marisa Calbi has also been able to spend time outdoors to help pass the time.

“Besides homework, I have been going on a lot of walks with my dog lately,” Calbi (freshman- architecture) said.

Like Fusco, she too has also used more traditional games, like “building puzzles and watching old movies” to pass the time. She has also enjoyed cooking with her family.

Brendan Bridge is ‘breaking out’ popular games from his childhood.

“In my free time I have been playing Guitar Hero and breaking out the Wii,” Bridge (junior-electrical engineering) said.

Despite being as far as hundreds of miles apart from their friends, students are still finding ways to stay in contact through technology.

Both Baka and Calbi have resorted to social media as their primary means to contact friends. They both connect with their friends via FaceTime, and in Calbi’s case, Snapchat too.

With social distancing not allowing many students to leave their homes, some are finding ways to stay active. With the temporary closing of gyms, exercise has become important to some students while still practicing social distancing.

Bridge is into exercising and has taken to Youtube for ways to best utilize the small weights that he has available to him.

“I am fortunate enough to have some weights so it is about trying to take everything that I could do at the giant gyms at school and find creative ways to create that same kind of pain,” Bridge said.

Fusco has found that the extra free time allows for her to spend more time outdoors getting fresh air.

The ability to stay active means students may have more time to themselves. This extra amount of freedom has also allowed students to catch up on missed television series and movies that their normal school schedules may not permit.

Calbi said she has begun rewatching all eight of the Harry Potter films with her family.

Although students have more free time on their hands with the transition to in-person classes, they are not taking any time off as students.

Baka has found that the extra time allows for her to stay on top of her school load, but now she is able to complete her work on her own time.

The video chat platform Zoom has been used a great deal in recent weeks due to classes transitioning to online learning, allowing professors to teach to the best of their ability given the circumstances.

One positive of online learning is that students can meet with instructors from the comfort of their own home.

Calbi said she was able to attend her first office hour meeting with one of her TA’s. The fact that meetings between students and teachers are now virtual has encouraged her to seek extra help as office hours is something she had never attended before.

Bridge has found that his school work is more than enough to keep him busy.

“I have spent a good amount of time doing homework,” Bridge said. “I would say even more than when I was at school.”