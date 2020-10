The Salúd Juicery at 109 South Fraser Street has temporarily closed due to staff testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a coronavirus update note on its website.

It is unclear when or how many staff members tested positive for the virus, as the message was posted Sept. 23.

According to the juicery’s voicemail message system, the owners hope to reopen the location soon and will provide details to the public when possible.

Salúd Juicery was unavailable for comment on the closure.