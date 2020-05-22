Government officials reported the first positive case of the coronavirus in a local employee on Thursday.

Despite the county’s entrance into the “yellow phase,” Centre County officials have enforced a multifaceted operation plan for county businesses to mitigate the local spread of the virus. These precautions include limiting building access, increasing the prevalence of teleworking, reducing staff to observe social distancing and mandating universal masking and frequent disinfecting, according to a Centre County press release.

RELATED CONTENT

Following the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, officials are enforcing the necessary precautions to prevent further spread within the county based on the recent discovery of an employee infection. A Centre County press release details some of this mitigative action, including alerting those who may have been in contact with the employee or the work site.

Although these events have promoted precaution among Centre County officials, the county will continue to observe business services with the proper regulations to protect local citizens, according to Board Chairman Michael Pipe.

“Our best wishes for a speedy recovery are extended to this employee,” said Pipe. “Without question, the health and safety of our workforce is a top priority and the county will continue its efforts to provide necessary protection for our employees and the visiting public.”