The Gender Equity Center will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to meet with students over the phone throughout the university closure.

Jen Pencek, programming coordinator for the Gender Equity Center, said in an email that the center will help to connect students to resources in their hometowns as needed.

The email asks that students refrain from going to the center unless specifically told to by staff, as they are not holding in-person meetings with students.

Appointments can be made and any questions can be addressed by calling the center at 814-863-2027.