The coronavirus has affected every member of the Penn State community, especially the graduating Class of 2020, with seniors missing out on their last semester of college.

But what about the other class of 2020?

College students are not the only students who have had their education disrupted. High school students across the country are facing the same confusion, and high school seniors are facing a similar reality as Penn State’s class of 2020 — an abrupt end to their senior year.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf extended the K-12 school closure until the end of the academic year.

How are high school seniors who are soon-to-be Penn State freshmen feeling about their situation?

“I’m not going to lie, this whole situation hasn’t been great,” John Colavita said. “I’ve been stuck in my house for about three weeks and I just want to go back to school and finish off my senior year.”

Colavita, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, continued to describe how much his life has changed in such a short span. Colavita plans to major in broadcast journalism at Penn State.

Nicole Siciliano spoke about the struggles of being stuck inside as well, and expressed the upsetting nature of being quarantined during her senior year.

Siciliano, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, explained that “there are valuable moments I am missing out on.”

Hannah Scheible echoed the negative reality of missing out on her senior year and missing her friends. However, she did find some positivity in the situation.

“I’m enjoying having the extra time to spend with my family before I have to leave for college in five months," Scheible, of Andover, New Jersey, said.

Incoming college freshmen are also facing the uncertainty of the beginning of their freshman year of college.

It is still unclear whether Penn State will be able to return to in-person classes by the fall semester, although the university has currently not made any announcements about turning to remote learning for the summer or fall semesters.

“Lots of people are saying there’s a chance that classes may still be online in the fall for colleges,” Scheible, who plans to major in psychology and criminology at Penn State, said. “It would be devastating not to be able to spend my freshman year on campus.”

Colavita added he is "extremely concerned" about the fall semester.

“I’d like to have a traditional move-in day and freshmen orientation,” Colavita said.

He continued to explain that he has always wanted to attend Penn State and is a life-long fan of Penn State football. Some are worried that fall sporting events will be canceled.

Siciliano added she is also looking forward to football games, and will be "devastated" if the coronavirus has a "detrimental impact" on her freshman year.

“I have been looking forward to my first year of college since my high school career began," Siciliano, who plans to major in pre-medicine, said.

