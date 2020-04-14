I know we’re all tired of reading about the coronavirus. I’m tired of reading about the coronavirus.

I was texting with a few friends the other day, and we all agreed that the news is depressing. One said she stopped watching it. Simply turns her phone off more. There’s also been a lot of criticism aimed toward the media with how it has handled the crisis, often accusing outlets of “fear mongering” by not reporting numbers of those who have recovered.

Basically, there’s a lot going on. You know that. I know that.

But unfortunately, we can't just look away from this. There’s a fine balance in maintaining a healthy relationship with social media and the constant news cycle, but being unaware isn’t an option.

At best, being informed is irresponsible. At worst, being uninformed is deadly.

There’s been a lot of talk about how to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, specifically about masks. Personally, when Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged all Pennsylvanians to wear homemade masks outside of the home, I was kind of skeptical. Putting a cloth over your face doesn’t stop you from contracting a virus — so what’s the point?

I didn’t realize it then, but I know now that was a selfish way of thinking. Wearing a homemade mask might not protect you from the coronavirus, but it prevents you from spreading it to the people around you. And if everyone decides to care about each other and covers their own mouth and nose, the chances of you contracting the virus become lower, anyway. It’s a win-win, people.

All of this said, I wanted to write a tutorial about how to make your own homemade mask. Please keep in mind that cloth masks do little to protect you from viruses; they aim to help prevent the spread of viruses by individuals who might have an illness, but are asymptomatic.

There are many different ways to make masks at home, but this one catered to what I had sitting around. The CDC walks you through some other options here.

What you need:

1 Bandana

2 Hair ties (could also use scrunchies, rubber bands, etc., but comfort varies)

Step 1

Lay out your bandana so it’s completely flat, and fold the top half down toward you.

Step 2

Fold the top edge down to the middle. Then, fold the bottom edge up to meet the other fold, right in the center.

Step 3

Fold the top half down so you have one long, skinny rectangle.

Step 4

Slip the hair ties onto either side of the folded bandana. The part between the hair ties is what will become the mouth covering, so be mindful of how big you want that to be.

If you find your mask is too loose or too tight, moving these hair ties closer together or farther away might help.

Step 5

Take one end of the bandana, and find the fold in the fabric that formed sort of a closed circle. There are other loose folds — these are fine, but they’re not the focus. Take the other end of the bandana and push it into the opening on the first side. Once you’ve done that, you should have what looks like a rectangle of a bandana. Pull the hair ties out to the sides.

Step 6

Holding the hair ties, put the bandana up to your face. Hook the left hair tie to your left ear, and the right hair tie to your right. (You can see I ultimately went with the scrunchies — I think the comfort is worth the interesting look.)

You did it! I found while making and wearing my mask, this is far from a perfect solution. Sometimes the hair ties slip off my ear, or depending on what you’re using, the hair ties start to hurt your ears the longer you wear it.

The first issue can be helped by using bobby pins to hold the hair tie to your head behind your ears. This part is probably a given, but I also found that whenever the hair tie starts to slip, instead of redoing it, pulling upward on my ear situated it into a more sturdy position.

For the discomfort concern, I tried making this mask with scrunchies, and it was a lot more comfortable, though a lot more bizarre looking.

Of course, no one claimed these masks were #fashion. My mother jokes that she looks like a bank robber wearing hers, though I think she looks much more like a cowboy. Regardless, the goal is to survive and to help others survive. That’s all.

You might not think you need to protect others from yourself because you aren’t sick, but the scary reality of the virus is that it can be asymptomatic for two weeks before you realize you have it.

It’s not a risk worth taking. Wear the mask.