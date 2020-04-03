The total number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have risen to 8,420, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

There have also been 12 more deaths as a result of the virus, pushing the statewide death toll to 102.

Philadelphia County continues to be the most affected with 2,284 total cases and 14 deaths. Montgomery and Delaware counties account for nearly 17% of all the cases in the state.

In Centre County, there are 32 total cases of the virus. No deaths have been reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than one million people have been infected globally and over 55,000 people have died.