States across the nation are gradually starting to lift stay-at-home orders, leaving many Penn State students with the decision to either engage with their hometowns or continue with a self-imposed quarantine.

Alejandro Pardinas lives in Miami, where the stay-at-home orders expired on May 4, excluding Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

He said although his county hasn’t opened up, there has been a drastic change in the number of people going outside as compared to March. Because of this, Pardinas (junior-energy engineering) thinks his community will take advantage of the economic opportunities presented by open businesses.

“From this, it’s safe to assume that once businesses do open up, people will not be hesitant in going toward the money and [will be] softening their views on quarantine and safe social practices,” Pardinas said.

He also acknowledged that businesses across the nation have been suffering from the stay-at-home orders, so he supports Florida’s decision to reopen.

“Due to insufficient help from the government, I do stand by businesses coming back to [lessen] the economic blow that will be felt in the coming years,” Pardinas said.

However, because he has the financial means to continue self-quarantine, he said he will do so.

“I am in the fortunate position of having a family that has the means to financially support me for another year,” Pardinas said. “Still, not having a job to assist [my family] in supporting me is disheartening.”

João Ferreira lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, where there have been partial reopenings for retail stores only. He said he will be participating in his state’s decision to reopen all businesses starting May 22.

“My state doesn't have that many cases, and with the public still reluctant to go back into society as normal, I don't think the risk is super high.” Ferreira (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “I think a gradual approach is appropriate.”

He also said because there is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus, a second wave of cases is bound to come and people cannot stay in their homes forever.

“People just need to be reasonable, but if you go into public wearing a mask and limiting any interactions I don't think there is a problem,” he said.

Eilene Deng lives in State College, where a county-by-county opening approach is being taken throughout Pennsylvania. With this approach, counties with lower numbers of coronavirus cases are allowed to reopen.

She said she supports Pennsylvania's decision to reopen gradually.

“I think it's a good idea to take gradual steps to open up the county, especially since Centre County has generally been seeing fewer and fewer cases [compared to other counties],” Deng (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

However, she acknowledged that the country as a whole is not following the same trend and believes it should not reopen yet.

“On a national level, I think it is way too early to end social distancing because it will disproportionately harm those who are unable to social distance due to financial difficulties,” Deng said.

Deng also said she will not be participating in State College’s decision to reopen businesses.

“The purpose of moving to a yellow phase is to test if we are able to safely reopen society,” Deng said. “If everyone immediately stops social distancing, new cases will inevitably arise.”

