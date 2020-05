Centre County reported an additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the death toll to two in the region.

The county has 117 cases of the coronavirus, and 1,217 patients have tested negative.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also announced an additional 1,078 positive cases, bringing the commonwealth case total to 55,316.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have also been 221,791 negative cases and 3,688 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.