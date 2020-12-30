Gov. Tom Wolf announced that coronavirus mitigation orders will be lifted as planned at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 via a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The time-limited mitigation efforts put in place Dec. 12 suspended all in-person extracurricular school activities, not including collegiate and professional sports; limited indoor gatherings to 10 people; prohibited indoor dining and entertainment; and limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

"Our efforts over the past several weeks are working. We've begun to flatten the curve of new cases," Wolf said in the tweet. "But we're not out of the woods yet."

Wolf said in the post that while the aforementioned mitigation orders will be lifted, all prior mitigation orders — masking, gathering limits based on venue size, business capacity limits and restaurant self-certification — will still be in effect.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health's dashboard reports 567,281 confirmed cases, 64,052 probable cases, 3,254,297 negative tests and 15,672 deaths statewide as of Dec. 30.

"Thank you to everyone who has done their part to protect our communities, our families, and our health care system," Wolf said in the tweet. "We all need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19."

