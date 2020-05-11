After being closed for nearly two months, the Penn State Berkey Creamery will be offering same-day curbside pickup services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday.

Customers can also order Berkey Creamery products and pick them up at the store on the same day. Both of these services are available Monday through Friday.

Orders must be made between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. in order to receive same-day pickup.

In compliance with social distancing practices, customers will receive their orders in the East Parking Deck, which will have marked spots for customers throughout the first floor.