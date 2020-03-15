Indiana University is the latest in a wave of higher education institutions switching to online learning for the rest of the spring semester.

In a news release, the university’s president, Michael McRobbie, said that spring break would be extended to March 14-29 in order to help faculty adjust to the new shift.

Online classes are set to begin on March 30.

“We had hoped our intermediate steps would be sufficient, but it is now clear that IU must take the set of actions as outlined below to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” McRobbie said in the release.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Indiana University campuses, the president said. However, the university’s official Twitter account said the administration was anticipating a change in the statement with the increased availability of testing kits.

All university-related events, including the Little 500 bike races, have been canceled. The administration is still assessing how commencement ceremonies might be conducted.

At the moment, Penn State University plans to utilize remote learning only from Monday, March 16, to April 3, at least.

Follow the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus at Penn State here.