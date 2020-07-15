Following a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, Gov.Tom Wolf is expected to implement a number of new restrictions, according to an Erie News Now article.

The restrictions will allegedly be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 and will include a limit on restaurant capacity and other social gatherings.

Bars that don't offer sit-down, dine-in meals will be banned from operating.

Additionally, the sale of alcohol will only be permitted if consumed on the bar's premises and served with a meal. However, the take-out sale of alcohol will be allowed.

Occupancy for bars, restaurants and private catered events will be limited to 25% capacity. Indoor gatherings in businesses will be limited to 25 people.

Both capacity limits include staff members.

All retail food businesses, including restaurants, wineries and bars, will be allowed to offer take-out and delivery food sales. They may also offer dine-in services if they follow masking and social distancing guidelines.

Outdoor events will be limited to 250 people.

All businesses will be required to operate partially or completely by remote means unless it is not possible.

Gyms and other fitness facilities will have to prioritize outdoor operations, when allowed to operate indoors. All patrons will have to follow masking and social distancing guidelines.

