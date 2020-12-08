The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 10,170 positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the commonwealth total to 436,614 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 2,959,724 negative cases, 11,542 virus-related deaths and currently has a 57% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 6,552 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in 458 cases from data on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The county also reported 337 probable positive cases, 48,578 negative cases and 81 virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are 5,421 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth, 43 of which are in Centre County. One Centre County patient is listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics from the DOH reported Tuesday, Dec. 8.