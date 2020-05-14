During Thursday's virtual press conference, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reminded parents to make sure their children receive all necessary vaccinations despite stay-at-home orders.

Levine said that the Department of Health has noticed a decrease in the number of parents taking their children to be vaccinated during the time of the pandemic.

She added this same trend has occurred during previous health crises, which is why they reminded Pennsylvania residents to take action.

Even though parents may be hesitant to take their children to a doctor’s office amid the pandemic, Levine said it is important that children continue to receive necessary vaccinations in order to prevent a secondary health crisis.

Additionally, Levine said health care locations are implementing practices to make their offices are safer for those visiting for vaccinations. In addition to frequently cleaning surfaces, these methods include performing coronavirus testing during certain hours and conducting other medical visits — including vaccinations — in a separate part of the day.

