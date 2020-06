A total of 443 additional positive cases were reported statewide on Friday, bringing the total to 74,385, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The total of 154 cases in Centre County has remained the same for four days now.

Additionally, 424,201 patients tested negative statewide and 2,345 patients tested negative in Centre County to date.

The number of deaths in the commonwealth is now 5,886. Centre County has had seven deaths.