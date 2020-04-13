The coronavirus pandemic has impacted not only the human population, but our canine companions, as well.

In times of crisis, shelters rely on volunteers to keep saving the lives of abandoned dogs across the country.

After our previous dog passed away, my mom swore she’d never have another dog in the house, so I was shocked to find her Googling foster opportunities in our area.

She said she heard there is a heightened need for people to foster animals during this pandemic due to disruptions to shelters, and that she was willing to foster as long as I agreed we wouldn’t end up adopting the dog.

After our discussion, I decided to take over operations and spent the day emailing upwards of 30 dog rescues in Pennsylvania.

The first one, Almost Home Dog Rescue, responded in a day and after a few phone calls with references and a virtual home visit, we were approved to be one of their fosters.

The volunteer in contact with me said we’d probably get a dog in about two weeks since it was too late to find a foster for us that weekend. The rescue operates out of the South, primarily in states such as Kentucky or North Carolina where there is a high euthanasia rate, and transports dogs from high-kill shelters to the tri-state area every Saturday.

I was surprised to wake up to an email with the subject “Susan.” Underneath a brief message saying, “I know she’s probably too big for your application so don’t feel bad saying no” was a photo collage of a beautiful black and white dog with the saddest eyes.

Susan, a 3-year-old border collie lab mix, was a special case. She had just had puppies and her owner decided he didn’t want her anymore. All of her puppies got adopted and Susan was left alone in a high kill shelter. She was able to get a spot on that Saturday’s transport if we agreed.

We got Susan just four days later in a process that felt quite sketchy. We met behind a Lukoil Station in Fort Washington and had to do the “exchange” underneath the pumping station because it was pouring rain.

When we first caught eyes of her, she was shaking in a crate in the back of our volunteer’s car. She had to be carried into our backseat where I sat ready to comfort her the whole way home. She was shaking, but she rested her head on my legs and laid patiently for the duration of the ride.

She had just finished a 10-hour ride in a van packed with other crated dogs. We assume she had taken some type of drug to ease her anxiety during her journey because she kept falling in and out of sleep for the first 24 hours we had her.

The next few days with Susie were difficult — not in the sense that she was misbehaved, but that she didn’t want to move.

When it was time for her to eat, we spent a half an hour trying to get her off the couch and to her food bowl. When it came time to go out, we spent sometimes over an hour baiting her with treats to go outside.

She had a lot of anxiety going outside. Every minimal noise or figure in the distance frightened her. If the noise was loud, she’d cower like someone was about to hit her and try to run back inside. And a lot of the time, she would sit near the door and refuse to walk.

We found out Susie lived in a home with several other dogs, some of which were her puppies. They were allowed inside to eat food and were put outside for the duration of the day and during the night. She was from a bad area where dogs on the street were typically treated cruelly and even physically abused.

The reality of fostering a dog is that it likely will not be easy. These dogs aren’t coming from loving homes — many of them are coming from abuse and neglect, which is how they end up in high-kill shelters.

My mom and I fell in love with Susie the minute we laid eyes on her. As days went on, that love only grew. Each day her anxiety diminished, and she became more affectionate and playful.

My favorite quarantine memories are her curled up in my lap, licking my face, or urging me to give her more pets with her paws. She radiated love.

Susie left us on Saturday to go to her forever home. It just so happens my mom’s coworker was looking for a sister to her current dog. Since Susie previously lived with dogs, we wanted her to go somewhere she’d have another dog to follow and play with.

The timeliness and perfection of everything was evident — the woman’s name was even Susan.

Everyone tells you how rewarding fostering a dog is, but they don’t tell you how difficult it is to watch them go. My mom and I were in tears seeing Susie look at us as she drove away with her adopters. We were doing something so good, yet I couldn’t help but feel so guilty.

I had secretly hoped that we would “foster fail,” what they call it when you end up adopting your foster dog. And I think my mom felt that way, too, because we had a connection with Susie that made her so difficult to give up.

It’s only been a day and I miss her, but any sadness or guilt quickly vanishes when I think about how her life would be here versus how it will be with her adopters. Susie would have been alone most of the day here, whereas she now has a sister who will always be by her side.

And she has two crazy dog-loving parents who are planning for both of the dogs to be in their wedding. If there’s one thing Susie is feeling right now, it’s not sadness or anxiety, but excitement for her life in her forever home. And I’m so happy to have helped her find that.

The whole time we had Susie, we wondered if it’d be too difficult to give her to someone else. When she did leave, we wondered if it’d be too difficult to do it again with another dog.

Bella will arrive this Saturday. She’s a 4-year-old hound lab mix whose owner is moving and decided she wouldn’t take Bella with her.

We decided yes, it would be just as difficult to do it again — but it’s worth it to save another dog’s life.