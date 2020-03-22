The Borough of State College released a statement about Pennsylvania’s actions against combating the coronavirus, stating the enforcement date mandating the closing of all non-life-sustaining businesses has been pushed back to Monday.

Enforcement of this mandate was initially set to begin on Saturday, March 21 at 12:01 a.m., which has been moved to Monday, March 23 at 8:00 a.m.

Full details outlining the Governor’s plan and a list of businesses deemed non-life-sustaining can also be found on his website.

Brian A. O’Donnell, the Borough of State College’s health officer said in a statement food establishments are still permitted to serve take-out and delivery, but sit-in dining is prohibited.

He said food and retail establishments who fail to comply with these rules may their licenses suspended or may not receive coronavirus relief assistance. He said actions businesses can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus include frequently washing hands, social distancing, and sending employees home who exhibit signs of illness.

The Borough of State College said it is making enforcement of the governor's mandate a high priority in order to attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reporting of any business believed to be violating the Governor’s order may be carried out by submitting a form here, or by calling 814-234-7150.