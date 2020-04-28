Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine discussed regional reopening in Pennsylvania in a Tuesday press conference.

The red, yellow and green phases that Governor Tom Wolf announced last week will determine when counties can ease restrictions on work, social interaction and gatherings. These three phases are based off of “quantitative and qualitative data,” according to Levine.

Levine stated that if a county fails to meet the 50 new cases per 100,000 residents protocol, it is likely the county will not move on to yellow status when the soft openings begin on May 8.

Additionally, Levine reiterated Wolf’s sentiments that the previously announced regions will not be beholden. The commonwealth is continuing to follow data, which could lead to changes in reopening.

Levine said that even when regions enter the yellow phase of reopening, telework is still encouraged. However, she said social distancing, masks and hand washing techniques should still be practiced diligently if it is necessary for businesses to transition back to in-person work.

She also said that long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, will be counted when considering reopening, as those residents and employees still reside there and count.

An announcement of which counties or regions that can move into the yellow phase is expected to be made on Friday, May 1.