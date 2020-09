The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a 770 case increase in positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 134,795, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The department reported an additional 18 virus-related deaths, with a total of 7,691 in the commonwealth.

A total of 1,539,969 Pennsylvanians have tested negative.

Centre County has had a total of 444 confirmed cases and 14,912 negative cases. The death toll remains at 11.