The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 178 new coronavirus cases in Centre County since Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Currently, in the county, there has been a total of 7,076 cases. Of these, 6,730 are confirmed and 346 are probable. The number of negative cases is 49,014.

There are currently 38 people hospitalized with the virus in Centre County, and two patients are on ventilators.

Statewide reports show 445,317 total cases, including probable cases. There have been 2,972,594 negative cases, and the recovery rate is 58%.

Across the state, 5,852 people are hospitalized with the virus, and 675 of those people are on ventilators.

The total number of virus-related deaths in Centre County increased by four since Tuesday, which brings the total to 85.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Wednesday, Dec. 9.