The coronavirus has affected many aspects of academic life at college campuses around the country, and Penn State research labs are no exception.

As restrictions remain in place on campus, research labs that had operated in person have tailored their plans in order to safely conduct their research.

Jenae Neiderhiser — the associate department head and distinguished professor of psychology and human development and family studies — is researching how genes and environments can influence children's development from infancy to adolescence. The lab closely looks at how children develop relationships with their parents, and observes early risks regarding drug use.

The study has been ongoing since the early 2000s, following and testing the children as they develop. Before the pandemic began, researchers in the lab visited families’ homes to conduct research and interviews.

Now, however, they operate completely online.

“There are only a few things we can’t do, like look at parent-child interaction, but we have developed a way to do that online as well,” Neiderhiser said.

To conduct research without being in person, the lab has delivered iPads for families to use, and data plans for families without wifi. This provides families with the proper means to conduct research from their homes, and gets rid of any social disparities if families do not have their own wifi, according to Neiderhiser.

Families at home also take their own blood samples.

Even with the changes made to the research process, Neiderhiser said the results have not shown huge disparities.

“It is a hard question to answer, because obviously these are hard times, so asking people about their peer relationships, especially adolescents, it's just a completely different thing because their peers are interacting with them remotely,” Neiderhiser said.

Other research labs on campus have been affected differently.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Margeaux Gray is an assistant research professor of biobehavioral health, and an assistant research professor in Orfeu Buxton’s — a professor of biobehavioral health — research lab, which is focused on sleep and health.

Due to the coronavirus, Gray said the research had to be either stopped or changed.

One section of the research Gray was conducting was focused on older adults in the State College area — something that required direct human contact.

“...You can imagine that is a potentially vulnerable population from an immune resistance perspective,” Gray said.

Due to the risks, this portion of the research was put on hold.

“We did not want to be the conduit or the vector of transmission, not just to a research participant, but to the facility as a whole, and then of course to the broader community,” Gray said.

Similar to Neiderhiser’s work, participants in Gray and Buxton’s studies were mailed tools to conduct the research from home.

“In some of our sleep data collection, we are monitoring the activity of people and using that activity monitoring to estimate their circadian and sleep patterns,” Gray said. “So for that research, people are mailed devices that they wear on their bodies to monitor that activity, and so there's very little direct contact with our participants.”

Prioritizing the safety of researchers and participants is crucial, according to Gray.

“Although it was a disappointment to put some of our research on hold, we were happy to prioritize the well being of research participants and our colleagues and the broader community.”