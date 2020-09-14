A federal judge on Monday ruled Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions, which included a stay at home order, placed limits on gathering sizes and shut down “non-life-sustaining” businesses, were unconstitutional.

Western Pennsylvania Judge William Stickman IV of U.S. District Court 3 found these coronavirus-related restrictions were unconstitutional since they violated citizens’ First Amendment right to assemble.

Stickman agreed with plaintiffs such as hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmers’ market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders who sued as individuals.

The lawsuit against Wolf was raised by four western Pennsylvania counties and Republican state lawmakers.

Stickman wrote in his ruling the Wolf administration’s policies amid the pandemic have been overreaching and have violated citizens’ constitutional rights.

Specific policies Stickman found unconstitutional were limits on gatherings to 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

A spokesman from the Wolf administration said the governor is reviewing the decision and did not have an immediate reaction at this time.

“The court closes this opinion as it began, by recognizing that defendants’ actions at issue here were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency,” Stickman wrote. “But even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered. The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms — in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble.”