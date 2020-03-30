Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new "Stay at Home" orders for Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties during the Department of Health press briefing on Monday.

Wolf also extended all stay-at-home orders through April 30, and announced that Pennsylvania schools are now closed indefinitely.

Later in the briefing, State Epidemiologist Dr. Sharon Watkins gave new data on the makeup of coronavirus patients in Pennsylvania.

According to Watkins, approximately 4 percent of coronavirus patients work in medicine, and less than 1 percent of cases are nursing home patients. The commonwealth has also seen its first case of coronavirus in a correctional facility, with an inmate in SCI Phoenix getting the disease.

The rate of hospitalizations in positive cases has remained steady at 10 percent, Watkins said.

