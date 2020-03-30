Between quarantine, online classes and everything in-between, it’s very easy to get bored for Penn State students.

It’s never a terrible idea to binge a new Netflix series or watch that one movie you always wanted to see, but being stuck in your home also brings an opportunity to play video games.

Also, it’s the perfect chance to play all-time classic games like “The Last of Us” or an interactive story-based game such as “Detroit: Become Human.”

No one really knows how long we’ll be in our homes, so here are some video games to explore during quarantine.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There’s no possible way I can get through this article without mentioning the most popular game on the market at the moment.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is the latest installment to the series, after the first “Animal Crossing” was released all the way back in 2001.

The game is made for the Nintendo Switch, and it is set on a deserted island. It’s a free-flowing/open world game, where players are essentially allowed to do whatever they please.

Between the countless tweets and posts on TikTok, the game is a hit. It has players going out of their way to get their hands on the latest installment.

It was just released over a week ago — March 20 to be exact. So, whether you’re looking for a new game for the Switch or a reason to blow that extra cash, this isn’t a bad option.

Call of Duty: Warzone

It seems as if every first-person shooter game is recently implementing a battle royale mode, and “Call of Duty” went right down the same rabbit hole.

“Warzone” is “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s” battle royale version where players can join a lobby of 150 players and fight in trios until the last group standing wins.

Since every battle royale game has its own twists and special features, the developers added a twist of their own with the incorporation of the gulag.

Essentially, in most battle royale modes, the game is over when you die. However, if you die in “Warzone,” you’re first sent to the gulag and matched up with another player who died, and you’re both thrown into a one on one fight. Whoever wins that battle respawns back into the real game.

If the player loses the fight, teammates can spend their cash on that teammate to rejoin the game— that is if the random you’re matched up with is kind enough to do so.

“Call of Duty” has always been a staple in the gaming community, and “Warzone” provides a breath of fresh air to the battle royale scene.

It’s also a free download like “Fortnite,” so players can download it and hop in without having to buy the standard edition of “Modern Warfare.”

MLB The Show 20

San Diego Studios recently released its yearly installment of the “MLB The Show” series. With the lack of sports being played, what’s better than hitting a bunch of virtual home runs?

Like most sports games nowadays, “MLB The Show” is dominated by an ultimate team mode, which is called diamond dynasty in this game.

With new legends such as Mariano Rivera, David Ortiz, Gary Sheffield and Mickey Mantle, players can assemble their team with current and former all-time greats and battle it out on the diamond.

But, there’s more to the game than just diamond dynasty. With modes such as road to the show and franchise, players can play as a regular MLB team and win countless amounts of World Series titles. They can also create a player, advance him through the minor league and turn him into an all-time legend.

“MLB The Show 20” has improved on a multitude of its problems from the previous version and is looking to grow its esports scene, too.

The MLB season would’ve started on March 26, so if you’re craving some baseball in your life, “MLB The Show” can fill that void.