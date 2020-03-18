Penn State moved to online classes for at least three weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, urging all students to stay at home.
Yet, some students are still returning to Happy Valley despite the shutdown.
Olivia Lindesmith stayed in her off-campus apartment throughout spring break, saying that her job and life are in State College and she only goes to her hometown a few times a year.
However, Lindesmith (junior-psychology) agreed with Penn State’s decision to cancel in-person classes for at least three weeks.
“Having people commute back to one area after being around the world as we near the peak of the virus would be irresponsible,” she said via email. “I do not think students should be returning for any reason other than to briefly pack their things, though. We all need to stay in our town of residence in order to prevent exposure, and for some students that town just is State College.”
Kim MacDonald is returning to State College because this is her last semester at Penn State.
“The most memorable part of my college experience — my last semester of college — is being taken away from me..., so I feel like at least being able to come back to State College for a little bit and seeing my friends before I leave for the very last time will help me feel better about the abrupt ending of college,” MacDonald (senior-public relations) said via email.
MacDonald (senior-public relations) also concurred that in spite of being disappointed, she thinks Penn State took appropriate action.
“I think closing Penn State for a couple weeks is definitely necessary and was done in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and students and the decision was in the community's best interest,” she said.
Victoria Meagher is coming to State College due to financial constraints.
“Not only am I still paying for an apartment in State College, I also work on campus and I need that income to be able to pay for my rent and other necessities,” Meagher (senior-biology) said via email.
Meagher thinks that Penn State’s hiatus will help “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus spread. However, she said the tuition students are currently paying “isn’t really worth it” for online classes.
Aviral Malhotra, an international student, is returning to State College, but is frustrated at the university for the way it handled the situation for international students. He said he believes the university should have informed students before spring break that it might move to online classes.
“[International students] may not be able to come into the U.S. If we leave, [this] involves two different governments,” Malhotra (freshman-economics) said. “For a pandemic, we get two emails [of information]. I tried contacting every organization, every person, and no one knows the details of what international students should do.”