With Centre County set to partially reopen next week, the State College Borough and downtown improvement district will hold a planning webinar for businesses in the area to take advantage of during the transition to reopening.

The webinar will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6. Those interested in participating must register online.

The forum will cover plans for implementing social distancing and uniform procedures for businesses set to reopen and address additional questions or concerns.

“If we all work together for a responsible reopening of our downtown district it will build confidence in our community and be an important first step on our road to recovery.” the borough said in an alert message sent out on Monday.

The entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania has been under restrictions since March, with nonessential businesses ordered to close and residents placed under mandatory lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Centre County is one of the 24 counties set to enter the “yellow phase” of reopening, starting on May 8 per Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to steadily reopen the commonwealth.

This means that certain retailers can be permitted to be reopened, but restaurants must still keep their dine-in areas closed and continue takeout and delivery options.

Any businesses that reopen must comply with current public health guidelines, such as requiring customers to wear masks while on the premises.