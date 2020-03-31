As summer looms near, students across all majors are finding that internship opportunities are becoming short in supply.

While the Penn State community continues to adjust to life away from University Park, students who had internships lined up are finding companies are not as willing to hire interns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they are cutting back.

“It’s really disappointing because I thought it was so far away in the summer,” Logan Clancy said about his park management internship at Prince Gallitzin State Park being canceled. “It’s crazy that people are already thinking that far ahead and canceling internships.”

Clancy (freshman-outdoor recreation) was excited to work as a boat inspector at Glendale Lake in the park. Since many visitors to Prince Gallitzin State Park bring their own boats from home, they inadvertently bring harmful invasive species with them.

Instead of preparing to educate visitors about boat etiquette, Clancy is beginning the job search once more.

Though some internships like Clancy’s have been canceled altogether, students working in technical avenues are finding their summer plans have turned virtual. Sophia Sapp had planned to work in Boston for CloudHealth by VMware, but now she’s preparing for a summer working remotely.

Sapp began her job search in September, and has since turned down other internship offers.

“I’m going to stick with [the CloudHealth internship] because it’s one of my only opportunities and I’m grateful to have it,” Sapp (sophomore-computer science) said. “A lot of my friends had their internships just get straight up canceled.”

Rather than learn where she would be living in Boston, Sapp received an email last week from CloudHealth that indicated her internship would be going online. Whether she will still be paid and what her hours will be like under these new circumstances are questions that remain unanswered.

In case further complications arise with her internship, Sapp has started applying to sophomore summits and weeklong tech internships that haven’t been canceled. Outside of tech, her retail job last summer at Lululemon remains another possibility.

Unlike the changes that have been made to Sapp and Clancy’s respective summers, Zach Gershman said he has received little information about how his host and video producing position with the collegiate baseball Northwoods League will change, despite professional sports leagues across the world suspending play.

“They haven’t discussed anything in the case that the league is canceled because they don’t want to think like that, I guess,” Gershman (freshman-broadcast journalism) said. “They’re very hopeful and very confident that the league will go on as planned.”

Learning if the league will take place would be crucial for Gershman, who would be working in Rochester, Minnesota rather than the Philadelphia suburbs he calls home. Since the league is not scheduled to begin play until the last week of May, there is still time for the league to decide.

For prospective interns like Gershman, however, this uncertainty could lead to a workless summer. While he remains hopeful that his job prospects won’t fall victim to the same fate that students like Clancy’s and Sapp’s have, there is no telling what the future holds not just for internships in sports, but in all fields.

“It’s an uncharted situation in uncharted territory,” Gershman said. “No one’s seen this before. It’s nerve wracking.”