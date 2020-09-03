Penn State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was on the minds of everyone at the University Park Undergraduate Association’s 15th Assembly meeting Wednesday night.

Representatives ultimately voted against a resolution to encourage Penn State to send students home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the heated debate between the representatives drew to a close, the resolution to send students home failed 28-11.

The meeting began with an open student forum, where many students voiced concerns with UPUA’s proposed resolution to advocate for the university to send students back home.

Representative Fernando Munoz said the resolution to send students home would disproportionately affect marginalized communities.

Kianna Binham, a student participant, echoed his sentiments, saying sending students home would impact underrepresented communities and those who want to do so are privileged.

Representative Noah Robertson introduced the resolution to advocate for the closing of on-campus housing and teaching of all non-essential in-person courses remotely, and differing views emerged.

Representative Jacob Klipstein said while advocating for the closing of the campus was a hard decision to make, it was necessary to save lives.

He was joined in support by representatives Robertson and Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson in defense of the resolution.

Rounds-Sorenson said despite her own financial struggles she feels sending students back home is the right decision because she feels like she, and other students, is being ignored by the university.

Robertson said it was morally imperative to vote for the resolution, and that should the campus closure happen it would not be ignorant of individual students’ circumstances.

Other representatives opposed the closure of campus for a variety of reasons, one of the most discussed being the mental health of students.

Representative Joshua Reynolds, who opposed the resolution, mentioned a poll he created to gauge student responses to issues addressed in the resolution.

The poll had received over 1,000 responses and showed him mental health would affect Penn State Students at a greater rate than the coronavirus would, he said.

Reynolds argued that keeping Penn State open would allow students to maintain their support networks if they face mental health issues.

Executive Director of Sustainability Ker Sidhu said the resolution was not sustainable.

Sidhu said there would be many extra costs students would have to pay if the university decided to revert to fully remote instruction.

She also said students with mental health and home issues would not benefit from a campus closure and their educational experiences would suffer greatly.

Representatives Adeline Mishler and Erin Boas both said they were voting against the resolution because their constituents were overwhelmingly against sending students back home.

Boas also said UPUA should push for greater transparency and communication with the students it represents.

Editor's note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian's Board of Directors.