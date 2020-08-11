The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 120,281 total coronavirus cases across the commonwealth, an increase in 821 cases from Monday.

Since March, there have been 7,352 coronavirus related deaths in the state. 1,255,313 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 77%.

In Centre County, one additional positive coronavirus case has been confirmed, bringing the countrywide total to 334. 9,787 people have tested negative throughout the county.

The Department of Health has reported 10 total coronavirus related deaths in Centre County since the pandemic began.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE