A Yale University professor warned the university's students to be "emotionally prepared" before coming to campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Laurie Santos, a psychology professor and the head of Silliman College, a residential college at Yale, sent an email to its residents warning them to prepare themselves for possible deaths in the fall semester, according to Yale Daily News.

"We all should be emotionally prepared for widespread infections — and possible deaths — in our community," Santos said in the email. "You should emotionally prepare for the fact that your residential college life will look more like a hospital unit than a residential college."

Additionally, Santos asked students to take the university's coronavirus compact seriously due to staff and community members who are "vulnerable."

Yale plans to reopen the campus for classes on Aug. 31. According to the Yale Daily News, the university plans to test students for the coronavirus twice a week.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE