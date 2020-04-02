Earlier this semester, Penn State made the decision to move the rest of the spring semester entirely online due to the spread of the coronavirus and to follow government social distancing recommendations.

This change is unprecedented in Penn State's history, and has radically altered how students approach their education.

“Since I’m graduating, it’s pretty sad to me that my final semester is on Zoom,” Jacob Makarsky said.

Makarsky (senior - information science and technology) said he was looking forward to an enjoyable final few months at University Park.

“I enjoyed being able to walk through campus, see my friends all around … meet new people constantly, have real interactions with people and just experience college in general,” he said.

Makarsky’s feeling of missing out on some of the best moments of his college experience is shared even by non-graduating students.

“I know it’s what’s best for our society right now for us to be online, but I dislike it very much,” Kennedy Levinson said via email.

While Levinson (freshman - psychology) has three more years to enjoy the wonders of Happy Valley, she misses the convenience of in-person classes.

“It’s such a different experience to get up and get ready for the day and walk to class,” she said. “I also miss the discussions that would occur in my classes, which are simulated on Zoom but just aren’t the same.”

This is a common problem in the Penn State student diaspora, since many Zoom classes are synchronous with their usual start time, anyone outside the east coast will have to turn their schedules upside down to attend.

Due to these unavoidable hurdles, Levinson said she doesn't think she “will be able to maintain the same work ethic and quality of work while doing online class.”

The struggles of having to pivot online mid-semester are not limited to just Penn State's students.

Travis Lesser, adjunct professor in the Smeal College of Business, typically runs his business management classes with a distinct focus on student participation and discussion. He said the transition to Zoom has been tricky.

RELATED

“One thing that is a challenge for all of us teaching is, it is tough to take the ‘temperature of the room’ virtually.” he said. “[For instance if] I sense you all are feeling extra lethargic in the classroom, I can do things to liven you up: open a window, start cold calling, speak louder and move around the room.”

This works well in conjunction with Lesser’s in-person teaching style as he said the more energy he can give off to the classroom, the more students can ultimately have. But the limitations of online instruction have posed problems.

“It’s a bit like I’m just talking to my computer, to be honest,” Lesser said.

With the challenges of Zoom adoption notwithstanding, Lesser is optimistic.

“Nothing in this whole situation is ideal, that’s for sure, but I'm glad that we’re able to complete the semester,” Lesser said.

Many students possibly would have returned home without the necessary broadband internet access to complete their online work if this event had occurred 20 years earlier. According to Lesser, he said “It’s entirely possible that … we would have had to call it a semester and start fresh in the fall. Or even worse, finish off the last few weeks over the summer.”

“Considering those alternatives, I’m pretty happy that our technology is ubiquitous enough for almost everyone to have access, and we aren’t throwing the entire academic calendar into a tailspin,” Lesser said.

RELATED

+3 Penn State students face unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic As businesses across Pennsylvania close or adjust their hours due to the spread of the coron…

After an initial few days of turbulence, it seems that a cautious optimism about the outcome of the semester has returned.

For Heather Giebink, assistant professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology, previous experience with online instruction and Zoom has helped ease the transition.

With help from the Eberly College of Science’s Office of Digital Learning, Giebink is hoping to create “a quality experience online” for her students.

Although she has no current plans to alter the core contents of her courses, she said “the learning activities will slightly shift to accommodate remote learning.”

“Many students in my class are now outside the eastern standard time zone, are working, have limited access to internet/computer, or are caring for family so I have to be thoughtful about those who can't join us live,” Giebink said.

Beyond temporal and technical complications, adapting to teach from home can be its own challenge.

Many have to juggle remote instruction with family obligations.

Childcare has been my biggest challenge. It is difficult to work a full-time job with young children at home as well,” Giebink said.

“My college's support team has made the transition to Zoom extremely less stressful on faculty,” she said. “They have provided so many resources and training that I am learning something new each day.”