Penn State Golf Courses will reopen Friday, May 1 at 7:30 a.m. with significant playing changes in place.

Announced via GoPSUSports, the opening of the Blue and White Courses are in accordance with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement Monday to reopen golf courses, marinas and private campgrounds.

Golfers will need to schedule a tee time to play. All golfers are mandated to wear a mask as soon as they enter the Penn State Golf Courses driveway until their group tees off. No walk-on golfers will be approved to play.

Abiding by social distancing procedures, golfers are asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before their tee time. Tee times will be scheduled in 20-minute intervals throughout the day.

To schedule a tee time, golfers can use the “Penn State Golf Courses” app (available in the Apple App Store and GooglePlay Store), call the golf shop at 814-865-GOLF to hold a reservation or visit PennStateGolfCourses.com and click “Book Tee Time”.

The Walker Clubhouse, driving range and putting green will remain closed. Rakes will not be provided for bunkers and inserts will be placed inside the cup at each hole to retrieve your ball without touching the flagstick or cup.

“Gimmies” are also in effect, meaning that anything within a putter’s length is good. Unless from the same family, only one golfer is allowed per cart should an individual choose to ride the course instead of walk.

