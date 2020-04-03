Penn State is allowing accepted students to extend their decision deadline to June 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a release on the university's admissions website.

The original acceptance deadline was May 1, and students may now request an extension up until this date.

The university will also continue to accept application materials until May 1 due to potential difficulties students may face in finalizing applications.

Prospective students will be able to make a request via their MyPennState account, where they will be directed to a “Request to Extend Offer Date" link if they feel they need more time to make their decision.

“Penn State wants to help support our future students impacted by the outbreak,” the admissions website said.

Students applying for Penn State's World Campus will operate on a different acceptance schedule according to the admissions website, and are encouraged to contact World Campus admissions to seek extensions if necessary.

The admissions office announced earlier that all events for admitted and prospective students are suspended through May 15.