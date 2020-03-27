When Penn State announced the cancellation of in-person classes and was set to close the on-campus dorms to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, students rushed back to move out some belongings they didn’t bring home with them for spring break.

Penn State student Luke Babinchak and his dad were among those who came back to get a few things from his East Halls dorm, namely a philodendron house plant that would most likely not survive without being watered for an extended period of time.

When they made their last trip back to the car, they realized they had forgotten the plant in the dorm.

“We realized we had forgotten Philip and immediately went back, knowing my mom would be mad if we left him there,” Luke (freshman-business) said.

However, when Luke and his father went back to the dorm, it was after 4 p.m., and the dorm’s doors automatically locked — leaving Philip stranded.

This was not just an ordinary house plant that was left behind, however. Luke had received the plant as a gift before starting summer session at Penn State.

Receiving a philodendron before starting college is somewhat of a tradition in the Babinchak family — dating all the way back to Luke’s dad receiving a plant before he began graduate school in the early 90s, to when Luke’s sister received one before starting at Penn State in 2017.

Each plant was technically an “offspring” of the original plant, the original dubbed as Phil and the first “daughter” given to Luke’s sister was named Phyllis.

Luke’s philodendron’s name is Philip, and he is about nine months old.

This is the tale of Philip the house plant’s rescue from Luke’s dorm, how he became the unofficial mascot of Penn State Housing and his viral fame throughout the Penn State community.

An email to housing and Philip’s rescue

Once the Babinchaks realized they couldn’t retrieve Philip, Luke’s mom, Casi, sent an email to housing on a whim asking for assistance.

“I am writing to ask for some help — this is NOT urgent at all in light of all that is happening, but my son left a plant in his room,” Casi’s email reads.

She explained the family significance behind the plant and that it was important to them.

“Now if we don’t get back in until May or later, my son’s [plant] will surely not make it,” she said.

Luke’s roommate had also told him that he had accidentally knocked Philip over while moving his own stuff out earlier in the day, cracking Philip’s pot. The plant would “definitely not make it” as it would be drying out more quickly with a damaged pot, according to Casi.

Casi said she “hates to bother anybody at the college for anything,” especially considering everything that is happening with the coronavirus pandemic, but said that she just wanted to try and see if they could help them out.

David Manos, the assistant director for Penn State Housing, got back to her almost immediately.

“Though we are not specifically trained in plant rescue, this is a University that was founded to further an agricultural curriculum so hopefully we can rally the necessary expertise to successfully intervene,” Manos said in the email to Casi.

He went on to ask that upon evaluation of its size and “vital signs” if it was OK for housing staff to take it into their care to nourish it back to health.

Shortly thereafter, Casi got another update from Manos saying that Philip had been successfully retrieved from Luke’s dorm and was “resting comfortably” in his office. The “hero” who rescued Philip was Luke Murphy, the housing manager for East Halls, according to Manos.

Lisa Curley, the assistant director of housing who has taken over as Philip’s “caretaker,” said that now he is “doing great.” A few bandages were applied to his pot until he can have “transplant surgery” to a better pot later this week.

“[Housing staff is] diligent in their allegiance to the students and are positively impactful where they can be,” Curley said via email.

Curley said that the staff are the “true heroes” and do similar helpful acts “on a regular basis.”

Luke said he was thankful for the staff saving Philip, but was more so happy that he wasn’t going to be the one at any fault if the plant didn’t make it.

“I thought it was awesome that they agreed to rescue it and the email was funny, since it was ironic how urgent and enthusiastic they sounded,” Luke said. “I was just glad the plant wasn't going to die and that it wouldn't be my fault.”

Casi also agreed, saying how the tone of the email was “so witty” and that she appreciated the staff coming to the family’s aid.

“I didn’t necessarily expect to get a response, and I certainly didn’t expect to get a response within an hour on a weekend,” Casi said. “The response was so appreciated, but the fact that I got a response that was so witty and sweet and fun, I just had to share it.”

Initial community reaction and social media buzz

Casi took the initial story to Facebook, posting the email conversation to a Facebook group for parents of Penn State students.

She said she “loves a good story,” but found no better way to tell Philip’s story than by just posting the original email thread.

From there, the story “blew up,” Casi said.

Within the day, hundreds of reactions and comments from people came in saying how funny and wholesome the story was.

Messages on the post included well wishes for Philip’s recovery, lots of “We Are”s, and several joking endorsements of “Philip for president.”

Casi said she “totally didn’t expect” the kind of response that she got from the story. She later put the original post on her profile and made it public for people to share themselves, as you couldn’t share posts from the private group.

“It’s been a lot of fun. My husband is constantly updating me on the count of likes,” Casi said.

Philip’s current health and status

Philip is safe and sound in the hands of the housing and Curley, who said that Philip’s presence has had a positive impact on office morale and that he gets a lot of attention from staff.

He has become the unofficial mascot of sorts for housing. On lunch breaks, staff will take him to other places on campus for photo ops, including the Nittany Lion Shrine — showcasing two Penn State cultural icons at once.

Casi said that housing regularly sends her family updates on Philip’s activities and well-being, to which the family always appreciates and laughs at.

“As a young PSU scholar he is full of determination and other Nittany Lion qualities of leadership, strength, and loyalty,” Curley said in an email update to the Babinchak family.

Curley said Philip is “diligent in his work ethic” and has been a “great asset to our team.”

Though the staff is “enjoying” their time with Philip, they will be happy to return him to the Babinchaks once students are allowed to come back to get their belongings.

“We will also be happy to get him reunited with his family so he can share his experiences and be a reminder of the relationships that were built, this period of time and to always look for the silver lining,” Curley said.

A lighthearted story in a ‘trying time’

In light of the current coronavirus pandemic leaving many aspects of life up in the air, those involved with Philip’s simple, fun story are finding a bit of lightheartedness and wholesomeness in a time of negativity and scariness.

“It is a trying time across the globe, and Philip’s presence reminds us to focus on gratitude and assist others where we’re able,” Curley said. “The unknown can be scary, and to align with a lighthearted story one can feel the familiarity of positivity.”

Casi said that the positive feedback from the Penn State community has been very touching, and to her, it’s indicative of what kind of community Penn State fosters.

“At any time, I always expect that the Penn State community looks for anything positive that they can,” Casi said. “Overall, it’s a positive group of people who are always looking for something fun and some sort of bright spot,”

She added she thinks things can get “really negative” right now as everyone is in a situation that they’ve “never been in before.”

She thinks that constant coronavirus updates popping up on social media and on the news can be “scary and ominous.”

Though Philip’s story is “silly” on the surface, Casi said seeing the Penn State staff respond so positively in a time like this means a lot to her and her family.

Luke called the story “funny and heartwarming” and said it makes him love his school “even more.” He added that in our current time, stories like this can be good for people.

“I think this story is great for people to hear in a time like this, since most everything we see on the news is sad and frustrating,” Luke said. “It is refreshing to see a story like this.”

Casi said she thinks if Philip’s story happened during a different time, it probably wouldn’t have gotten as much attention as it has now.

“Right now, he’s a hero and everyone is behind him pulling for him, and the Penn State community really has a chance to shine,” Casi said. “I feel great about the fact that I had an opportunity to show all of those people that don’t know what it’s like to be a part of the Penn State community just how fun, loving and smart the whole interaction has been.”

You can follow Philip’s adventures with Penn State housing on the University Park housing Facebook page.