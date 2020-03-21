A Penn State student has created a petition for a prorated reimbursement for their spring semester tuition.

Since Penn State switched to remote learning for the remainder of the semester, students are finishing their courses online. Because of this, some students feel the university should partially reimburse them.

The petition — designed on change.org by an anonymous Penn State student — said since Penn State World Campus tuition is cheaper than both in state and out of state tuition, partial reimbursement should be given.

The anonymous student in the petition also said with students no longer having access to university facilities, they should no longer have to pay full tuition.

In a Penn State news release, the university said they will not reimburse students for tuition because of students' continued need to fulfill their educational requirements. Penn State will, however, be giving prorated reimbursements to students for housing and parking.

