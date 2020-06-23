A study conducted in part by a Penn State researcher suggests the original coronavirus infection rate in the United States wasn't correctly estimated, according to a Penn State News release.

The study — published in the Science Translational Medicine journal — concluded that the number of cases may have been 80 times greater than first reported in the U.S.

Additionally, the study estimates the infection rate may have doubled twice as fast as originally reported.

The researchers analyzed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data of "influenza-like illnesses." They discovered the detection rate of ILI in March correlated with the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., as the number of ILI was excessive.

The excess number of ILI corresponded with over 8.7 million new coronavirus cases in the last three weeks of March. However, only approximately 100,000 cases of the coronavirus were officially reported during that period.

Justin Silverman, an assistant professor in the College of Information Sciences and Technology and department of medicine who contributed to the study, said he "couldn't believe" estimates were correct, according to the article. He said they realized the coronavirus deaths in the U.S. had doubled "every three days."

“Our results suggest that the overwhelming effects of COVID-19 may have less to do with the virus’ lethality and more to do with how quickly it was able to spread through communities initially," Silverman said in the article. "A lower fatality rate coupled with a higher prevalence of disease and rapid growth of regional epidemics provides an alternative explanation to the large number of deaths and overcrowding of hospitals we have seen in certain areas of the world.”

