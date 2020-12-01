The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,676 positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the commonwealth total to 367,140 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 2,836,445 negative cases, 10,563 virus-related deaths and currently has a 60% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 6,094 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in 16 cases from Monday’s data.

The county also reported 304 probable positive cases, 47,358 negative cases and 57 virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are 4,744 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth, 36 of which are in Centre County. One Centre County patient is listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics from the DOH reported Tuesday, Dec. 1.