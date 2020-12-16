Penn State announced the themes and formats for its spring 2021 wellness days that will effectively replace the typical spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Penn State news release, the wellness days will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Thursday, March 11 and Wednesday, April 7.

Tuesday will focus on the financial and occupational dimensions of wellness, Thursday will focus on intellectual and spiritual wellness, and Wednesday will focus on physical and environmental wellness, according to the release.

The programs will range from in-person university-wide activities and events to virtual activities hosted by campuses, departments, and more. They are "inspired by" the NIRSA Models and Dimensions of Wellbeing, according to the release.

Penn State also encourages individuals to use personal time to pursue activities they know will support their wellness, the release said.

No classes will be held on these days, but Penn State's offices will remain open.